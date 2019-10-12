A 2-year-old boy was shot in the stomach after an early morning road rage incident in West Baltimore.

According to WJZ, City Police responded to the 600 block of W. Franklin Street around for a Shot Spotter alert at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived they couldn’t find a victim or suspect.

Officers were later called to an area hospital for a report of a 2-year-old boy being treated for a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Police say before the shooting, several cars were waiting at a red light at an intersection. When the light turned green, none of the front cars moved. Another car began blowing their horn several times before moving around the stopped vehicles and making a turn.

One of the drivers stopped at the light, then followed the car that blew its horn and that driver fired a shot into the vehicle.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a gray or silver minivan. The suspect is described as a “heavy-set, black male with dreadlocks.”

A $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The child is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

2-Year-Old Shot In The Stomach After A Baltimore Road Rage Incident was originally published on 92q.com