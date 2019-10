CLICK HERE TO STREAM

The rumors were true. Kanye made brought his Sunday Service to Howard University. Kanye West and a crowd appeared in the Quad around 8am for the surprise performance.

Kanye West brought Sunday Service to #HowardHomecoming. Get here now to enjoy the show. #HUHC19 pic.twitter.com/WA52Fwhmz6 — Howard University (@HowardU) October 12, 2019

George Washington University also announced that Ye will be presenting “Kanye West Experience” previewing his yet to be released album and film Tickets were announced overnight and sold out quickly.

Kanye West Brings Sunday Service To Howard [Video] was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: