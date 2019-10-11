CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Maryland Man Wins $8 Billion Johnson & Johnson Lawsuit After Drug Gives Him Breasts

US-HEALTH-DRUGS-ADDICTION-COURT

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Earlier this week, a Philadelphia jury awarded $8 billion in punitive damages against Johnson & Johnson and one if its subsidiaries over a drug the companies made that the plaintiff’s attorneys say is linked to the abnormal growth of female breast tissue in boys.

Nicholas Murray, of Maryland, was prescribed Risperdal as a child. He said it caused him to develop breasts, an incurable condition known as gynecomastia. Thousands of others have filed lawsuits alleging the same.

A jury found that Johnson & Johnson failed to warn the 26-year-old about the drug’s side effects.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement on its website it was confident that the award would be overturned, calling it “grossly disproportionate” with the initial compensatory damage award and “a clear violation of due process.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Maryland Man Wins $8 Billion Johnson & Johnson Lawsuit After Drug Gives Him Breasts  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Inside Her Story: Women And Girls Should Not…
 1 day ago
10.12.19
Colin Kaepernick’s Team Provides Receipts To Counter Lies…
 1 day ago
10.12.19
Kanye West’s New White Pastor Says MAGA Yeezy…
 1 day ago
10.12.19
Slash Electric? Amber Rose Welcomes Her Second Baby…
 1 day ago
10.11.19
Jason Mitchell Completes Mental Health Counseling Following Sexual…
 2 days ago
10.11.19
R&B Group Total Wanted To Bless Wendy Willliams…
 2 days ago
10.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close