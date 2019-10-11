Colin Kaepernick’s Team Provides Receipts To Counter Lies Being Spread

It’s no secret Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL. Since then, there have been a lot of claims being thrown out there. Tired of the BS, Team Kap issued a 2-page “fact” sheet to set the record straight.
TMZ reports that the document was issued by Kap’s agent, Jeff Nalley, who makes the claim that he has seen no one treated as “poorly and unfairly as Colin” in his 25 years in the business. He also pointed out that he reached out to all 32 NFL teams and has gotten “little to no response.”
Nalley also states that contrary to media reports, “No other NFL team has interviewed or worked out Colin in the past 3 seasons,” and that rumors of Kap demanding a specific salary are “completely false.”
For some reason, there has also been this idea that Colin doesn’t want to play in the NFL, Nalley says those claims are just wrong and points out his client has “working out 5 days a week, for 3 years, in preparation to play again.” Kap’s agent even made the case that quarterback is still fully able to fit into most NFL offenses. He provided stats in the statement while pointing out how bad the teams Kap played on.
