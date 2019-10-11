Robert Kraft Isn’t Ruling Out A Rob Gronkowski Comeback, And Neither Is Gronk

The New England Patriots are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, but with one more move they could get a hell of a lot scarier.

Any football fan will remember that after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl this year, star tight end Rob Gronkowski decided to step away from the game in March.

“In order to do something bigger in life … I felt like I had to get away from the game and focus on my health,” he said in September. But like many Pats fans, Patriots owner Robert Kraft hasn’t given up hope on Gronk lacing up his cleats once again.

Kraft appeared on NFL Network’s NFL Gameday Kickoff, saying, “We all love Gronk and I think the bottom line is he hasn’t put his retirement papers in,” Kraft said. “So we can always pray and hope. … That’s a good academic argument that there is hope for us still with Gronk.”

Robert Kraft on the possibility of Gronk returning to the #Patriots: “We all love Gronk and I think the bottom line is, he hasn't put his retirement papers in. We can always pray and hope… That's a good academic argument that there is hope for us still with Gronk." pic.twitter.com/MmBbBkifrl — Binge Sports (@BingeSports) October 11, 2019

Gronk hasn’t even ruled out a comeback and addressed Kraft’s comments while taking on his duties as a Thursday Night Football analyst on Fox Sports.

“I would have to be feeling it, feeling it big-time to come back,” he said. “It’s always going to be open in my mind. … I love the game of football. I love playing the game. I love being around the game. I even love watching the game of football now.”

“I would have to be feeling it big time to come back. – Gronk, feeling it big time. pic.twitter.com/YD90PwX4wq — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) October 11, 2019

The Patriots may have won the first six games of the season but with Ben Watson getting released earlier this week, Matt LaCosse down with a knee injury the Pats are down to one tight end on their depth charr in Ryan Izzo, so Gronk could come in handy during the playoffs as Tom Brady looks to nab his 7th Super Bowl win.

Robert Kraft Isn’t Ruling Out A Rob Gronkowski Comeback, And Neither Is Gronk was originally published on cassiuslife.com

