CLOSE
Radio One Originals
HomeRadio One Originals

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 6, Venkayla Haynes & Why We Need To Believe Black Women & Femmes When It Comes To Sexual Violence

Organizer Venkayala Haynes talks about how she turned her own trauma into the strength to advocate for others.

SpeakHER Podcast, Season 3, Episode 6

Source: iOne Creative Services

*Trigger warning: This episode discusses sexual assault and may be difficult for those who are survivors.

Venkayala Haynes is a survivor on many accounts. Haynes is one of the most prominent voices in regards to advocating for victims of sexual violence, a position that she takes seriously as someone who has lived the experience. On this episode of the SpeakHER podcast, we talk about what constitutes as sexual violence, rape culture, the history of Black women who have been doing the work in advocating for victims, and how Black communities, specifically Black women and femmes, continue to be the most vulnerable victims of these horrendous acts.

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 6, Venkayla Haynes & Why We Need To Believe Black Women & Femmes When It Comes To Sexual Violence  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Jason Mitchell Completes Mental Health Counseling Following Sexual…
 19 hours ago
10.11.19
R&B Group Total Wanted To Bless Wendy Willliams…
 20 hours ago
10.11.19
Walking On Water: $3,000 ‘Jesus Shoes’ Filled With…
 23 hours ago
10.11.19
Snoop Dogg Isn’t Apologizing For His Spicy Kansas…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
She’s With Kap: Rihanna Says She Curved Super…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
Jason Weaver Turned Down $2M For OG ‘The…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close