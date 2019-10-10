U.S. Customs and Border Protection Seizes Over $2 Million Worth of Fake Air Jordans

If you’re ever able to cop a pair of off-white Nike’s for the low… please remember that it’s likely too good to be true.

According to CNN, a large shipment of retro Nike shoes were recently seized by US Customs and Border Protection officials.

Exactly 14,806 pairs of fake kicks were uncovered and if the were sold at retail, they’d be worth more than $2 million. The shoes arrived from China at the Los Angeles and Long Beach Seaport in containers, but were labeled as “napkins.”

The shipment was full of Virgil Abloh’s limited (and very coveted) off-white collaboration with Nike.

“AFT Center import specialists and the trademark owner confirmed that the shoes were in violation of Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Off-White, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 1 (blue, black, red, white), Air Jordan 11, Air Max ’97 protected designs and trademarks” an official statement from the Customs and Border Protection reads

The CBP’s Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles Carlos C. Martel went on to reveal that the issue with fake sneakers goes beyond consumers just getting duped.

“Intellectual property theft is a crime that leads to lost revenue for American industry, a loss of American jobs, and often poses a threat to public health and safety,” said Martel. “CBP is the frontline that protects American ingenuity, without any doubt, one of the most valuable assets of our country.”

