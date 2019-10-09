CLOSE
Russ Rant: Trump Turned His Back On Our Allies

Donald Trump is always making questionable decisions, but this time he’s gone too far. Russ says he has “turned his back on our allies,” now its Russia, Syria, ISIS and Turkey against the Kurds. So, the US has been helping the Kurds defend themselves in exchange for help fighting ISIS and Russ says that’s been pretty successful. But, now Trump has turned his back on them after the sacrifice of 13,000 lives that they made for us. Trump basically said that it costs too much money and we don’t need them anymore. All of this happened after Trump had a conversation with the president of Turkey who wants to end the Kurds. So basiclly as soon as we leave they will assassinate all of those people who helped us.

Russ Rant: Trump Turned His Back On Our Allies  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

