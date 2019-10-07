The Washington Redskins didn’t have very lofty expectations for this season, but an 0-5 start to the season is never acceptable, and more times than not will cost someone their job. According to the NY Post that’s exactly what happened to former Redskins Coach Jay Gruden– and it also cost him some sleep.

Following their lackluster performance against the Patriots that saw them fall 33-7 in what was scheduled as a home game (Patriots fans took over), the Redskins decided now was the time to make some changes. Redskins owner Dan Snyder, and team president Bruce Allen called Gruden into the office at 5am local time, and delivered the news.

The timing certainly isn’t a coincidence. The Redskins have a very win-able game next week against a possibly even worse Dolphins team, so they can write this loss off as the end of an era, and more easily sell a win against the Dolphins as a new start.

The Redskins issued a statement on behalf of the team.

“Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility. Moving forward we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organization to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond”

At some point Dan Snyder may want to take a look in the mirror, as he may very well be the problem of the Washington Redskins. Since he became majority owner of the team he has hired six different coaches, and truth be told, none of them have done very well. None of the six coaches he has hired have finished with a winning record, in fact since 1999, when Snyder became owner, the Redskins only have five winning seasons. It’s not very likely Snyder will see he is the problem, and will probably be over the next coaching search. Hopefully, things get better for Redskins fans.

Washington Redskins Scheduled A 5 a.m. Meeting With Jay Gruden To Fire Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: