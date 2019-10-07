CLOSE
Someone Broke Into Tiny’s Lamborghini And Stole Hella Jewelry

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

According to WSBTV more that $750,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from Tameka “Tiny” Harris’, Lamborghini Sunday night, while her and a few friends were grabbing drinks and a bite to eat at Bar Amalfi in Midtown Atlanta.

The thieves were said to have made off with wedding rings, watches and stud earrings, and a host of other jewelry stashed in the center console or the car. Tiny and her friends are safe, but the Breaking & Entering game in Atlanta has affected so many people. Police are still investigating the crime in hopes that the jewelry will shop up in a pawn shop or on the street.

