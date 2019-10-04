CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Jay Gruden Announces That Colt McCoy Will Start Vs. Patriots This Sunday

NFL Washington Redskins vs Cleveland Browns

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

It’s Colt McCoy’s turn again.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden announced that McCoy will start this Sunday against the New England Patriots. It’s not much of a surprise that McCoy would get the nod over rookie Dwayne Haskins or Case Keenum. In fact, Gruden says he made the decision to start McCoy “a long time ago”

McCoy played 3 games for the Skins in 2018 before a leg injury ended his season.

Jay Gruden Announces That Colt McCoy Will Start Vs. Patriots This Sunday  was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
THE ULTIMATE DIVA: 10 Reasons We Love Diahann…
 20 hours ago
10.05.19
Brad Pitt Reveals He No Longer Identifies As…
 23 hours ago
10.05.19
Matthew Knowles Talks About His Journey With Breast…
 23 hours ago
10.05.19
Cynthia Bailey & Fiancé Mike Hill Set 2020…
 1 day ago
10.05.19
Oh Word: Shemar Moore Steals TWO Kisses From…
 2 days ago
10.04.19
Clear It Up Then: Chingy Denies Dating Tiffany…
 2 days ago
10.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close