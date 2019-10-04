Cab Calloway’s West Baltimore Home to Be Demolished

The west Baltimore home that belonged to legendary jazz musician Cab Calloway will be demolished.
The city’s housing department confirmed the plans on Thursday despite efforts from Calloway’s grandson and others to preserve the home.
The house is located on the 2200 block of Druid Hill Avenue. All homes at that block will be torn down to make way for an urban square.
Source: CBS Baltimore
