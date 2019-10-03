Oh Word: Shemar Moore Steals TWO Kisses From A Very Married Brigitte Nielsen On National T.V.

Shemar Moore has developed a reputation for himself as a heartthrob and he continues to be on brand by swooning a married woman.

The 49-year-old S.W.A.T. star went on The Talk recently and he was seated to Danish actress, model and Flavor Flav‘s ex-bae Brigitte Nielsen. He was in the middle of talking about his fitness regimen for his CBS show. “You know, you get in the gym, we’re all vain, we want the baby girls to like what they see,” he started.

The audience responded with applause and even the co-hosts joined in with Sheryl Underwood saying “We do, we do.” Miss Nielsen was also clapping.

This prompted Moore to touch her by the shoulder and tell her, “I like you, a lot. I loved you in Rocky, and now I have a crush on you for real.”

Nielsen then proceeded to go in for a hug and when she pulled back, Moore went in for a peck on the lips.

Nielsen was so caught off guard that she put her hands on her cheeks and then covered her mouth in shock. Of course, Moore was all smiles as the audience and hosts lost it.

Sharon Osbourne had to take things to the next level by saying, “I don’t think she tasted that. She needs another one.”

Moore was happy to take on the challenge and he went in for a SECOND and longer kiss. Nielsen clearly felt the impact because after the audience and co-hosts went wild again, they tried to continue conversation as usual, but Miss Brigitte was caught gazing at Shemar. “She ain’t heard a word you said,” joked Underwood.

Mind you, Nielsen is a married woman. Wonder what her Italian former model husband Mattia Dessi will have to say about this. You can watch the action for yourself below.

This isn’t the first time Moore couldn’t keep his lips from someone he probably just met. In an episode of Ellen, he also kissed a random audience member in order to raise money for cancer research.

Meanwhile, Nielsen and Dessi just welcomed their 15-month-old daughter Frida in June 2018, according to People. Surely, mommy will have a story for her daughter after the Shemar Moore smooching experience.

