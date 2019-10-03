TRIED IT: Aunt Jackie’s Flaxseed Elongating Curl Gel Actually Stretched My Type 4 Curls

All summer I have been working towards perfecting my wash and go. My hair is currently in a triangle tapered cut and it looks the edgiest and most defined in a wash and go. While I love the nutrients I’m able to give my hair, the one thing I don’t love about rocking a wash and go is the shrinkage. I’ll start with my hair by my chin and by the time it dries, it’s right by my ears. Honestly, it changes the look of the cut drastically and by 3PM…I’m over it. (Just my personal opinion).

I got my hands on a sample travel pack of Aunt Jackie’s Don’t Shrink Flaxseed Elongating Gel ($5.89, target.com) and their Moisture Intensive Leave In Conditioner ($6.39, target.com). I went on an overnight trip and decided to pack it to give it a try for my wash and go. I washed my hair with the hotel shampoo and conditioner, stepped out and got to business.

First, I sectioned my hair and began to apply the leave in conditioner. It smells really nice and as I shingled the product through my curls, I felt the texture coming out strong. Next, I layered the Elongating Gel and shingled the product through my curls. At first I didn’t love it. I didn’t think it made my curls pop like my creams normally do. However, I liked it much better as it began to dry. The product rings true: it’s does elongate your curls! The gel left my hair defined, but flexible.

I wish the product had make my curls pop more, but on days I want more length, I’ll definitely be using this.

Have you tried Aunt Jackie’s Flaxseed Elongating Curl Gel? What did you think of the product? Sound off in the comment section!

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Singer Tweet Cuts Off Her Long Natural Hair And Opts For A Short Cut For Fall

Taraji P. Henson Shows Off Her Natural Twist-Out And We’re Here For It!

Lizzo Wasn’t Wearing A Hat At The 2019 BET Awards, She Was Wearing Hand Painted Natural Hair

#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019 30 photos Launch gallery #NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019 1. CHROMAT Source:Getty 1 of 30 2. CHROMAT Source:Getty 2 of 30 3. CHROMAT Source:Getty 3 of 30 4. CHROMAT Source:Getty 4 of 30 5. MARC JACOBS Source:Getty 5 of 30 6. MARC JACOBS Source:Getty 6 of 30 7. MARC JACOBS Source:Getty 7 of 30 8. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 8 of 30 9. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 9 of 30 10. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 10 of 30 11. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 11 of 30 12. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 12 of 30 13. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 13 of 30 14. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 14 of 30 15. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 15 of 30 16. ROMEO HUNTE Source:Getty 16 of 30 17. ROMEO HUNTE Source:Getty 17 of 30 18. ROMEO HUNTE Source:Getty 18 of 30 19. ROMEO HUNTE Source:Getty 19 of 30 20. CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty 20 of 30 21. CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty 21 of 30 22. OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty 22 of 30 23. OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty 23 of 30 24. OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty 24 of 30 25. OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty 25 of 30 26. MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty 26 of 30 27. MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty 27 of 30 28. MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty 28 of 30 29. MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty 29 of 30 30. MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading #NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019 #NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019 Another New York Fashion Week is in the books. The New York City shows are often lauded for their diversity and representation on the runway. Attending multiple shows this season, one thing I noticed was the abundance of natural hair on the runway. Whether it was a Black designer or not, many fashion designers embraced Black culture, outfitting their models with braids, waves, afros and more. This season also leaned into models being able to look like themselves or enhancing their natural hair. We loved seeing all the natural hair representation whether it's teeny weeny afros, twists or elaborate braids. Keep on clicking to see our favorite looks from the runways of New York!

TRIED IT: Aunt Jackie’s Flaxseed Elongating Curl Gel Actually Stretched My Type 4 Curls was originally published on hellobeautiful.com