TRIED IT: Aunt Jackie’s Flaxseed Elongating Curl Gel Actually Stretched My Type 4 Curls

All summer I have been working towards perfecting my wash and go. My hair is currently in a triangle tapered cut and it looks the edgiest and most defined in a wash and go. While I love the nutrients I’m able to give my hair, the one thing I don’t love about rocking a wash and go is the shrinkage. I’ll start with my hair by my chin and by the time it dries, it’s right by my ears. Honestly, it changes the look of the cut drastically and by 3PM…I’m over it. (Just my personal opinion).
I got my hands on a sample travel pack of Aunt Jackie’s Don’t Shrink Flaxseed Elongating Gel ($5.89, target.com) and their Moisture Intensive Leave In Conditioner ($6.39, target.com). I went on an overnight trip and decided to pack it to give it a try for my wash and go. I washed my hair with the hotel shampoo and conditioner, stepped out and got to business.
First, I sectioned my hair and began to apply the leave in conditioner. It smells really nice and as I shingled the product through my curls, I felt the texture coming out strong. Next, I layered the Elongating Gel and shingled the product through my curls. At first I didn’t love it. I didn’t think it made my curls pop like my creams normally do. However, I liked it much better as it began to dry. The product rings true: it’s does elongate your curls! The gel left my hair defined, but flexible.
I wish the product had make my curls pop more, but on days I want more length, I’ll definitely be using this.
Have you tried Aunt Jackie’s Flaxseed Elongating Curl Gel? What did you think of the product? Sound off in the comment section!
DON’T MISS:
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Singer Tweet Cuts Off Her Long Natural Hair And Opts For A Short Cut For Fall
Taraji P. Henson Shows Off Her Natural Twist-Out And We’re Here For It!
Lizzo Wasn’t Wearing A Hat At The 2019 BET Awards, She Was Wearing Hand Painted Natural Hair
#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019
#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019
1. CHROMATSource:Getty 1 of 30
2. CHROMATSource:Getty 2 of 30
3. CHROMATSource:Getty 3 of 30
4. CHROMATSource:Getty 4 of 30
5. MARC JACOBSSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. MARC JACOBSSource:Getty 6 of 30
7. MARC JACOBSSource:Getty 7 of 30
8. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 8 of 30
9. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 9 of 30
10. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 10 of 30
11. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 11 of 30
12. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 12 of 30
13. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 13 of 30
14. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 14 of 30
15. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 15 of 30
16. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty 16 of 30
17. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty 17 of 30
18. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty 18 of 30
19. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty 19 of 30
20. CHRISTIAN COWANSource:Getty 20 of 30
21. CHRISTIAN COWANSource:Getty 21 of 30
22. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 22 of 30
23. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 23 of 30
24. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 24 of 30
25. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 25 of 30
26. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 26 of 30
27. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 27 of 30
28. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 28 of 30
29. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 29 of 30
30. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 30 of 30
TRIED IT: Aunt Jackie’s Flaxseed Elongating Curl Gel Actually Stretched My Type 4 Curls was originally published on hellobeautiful.com