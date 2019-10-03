CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Maryland Department Of Health Reports 23 Cases Of Vaping-Related Lung Illnesses

I've been feeling a little low

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

The Maryland Department of Health is investigating cases of people who have developed severe lung illness after using e-cigarettes or vaping.

As of October 1, there have been 23 reported cases of vaping-associated lung illness.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:WMAR2news

Maryland Department Of Health Reports 23 Cases Of Vaping-Related Lung Illnesses  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Videos
Latest
Oh Word: Shemar Moore Steals TWO Kisses From…
 16 hours ago
10.04.19
Clear It Up Then: Chingy Denies Dating Tiffany…
 19 hours ago
10.04.19
Stacey Dash Was Checked Off As A “White”…
 20 hours ago
10.04.19
15 items
Botham Jean’s Brother Hugged & Forgave Cop Who…
 20 hours ago
10.04.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Olympic Sprinter Allyson Felix Breaks Usain Bolt’s…
 22 hours ago
10.04.19
6 items
Tatyana Ali & Her Husband Welcome Baby Number…
 22 hours ago
10.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close