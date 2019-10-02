CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: Nothing Is Surprising

At this point Russ says nothing is surprising anymore. What its happening is that Trump and his people are trying to prevent folks from testifying so that he can lie his way out of this drama. The Ukraine surrendered to Russia last night. Thousands of people died and people are protesting. Ukraine ended up surrendering because they don’t have the the support of the United States anymore. So Russ really wants to know what Putin has on Trump…it has to be something huge. Trump wants to know who the whistle blower is and Russ is convinced that it’s someone in the CIA and someone who Trump knows personally.

Russ Rant: Nothing Is Surprising was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
People Rally Behind A Homeless Musician In Los…
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Right Wing Wrongs: Stacey Dash’s 911 Call Released,…
 1 day ago
10.02.19
America Done Right: Memphis Students Cancel ‘King’ &…
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Rakim Offers MC Serch The Fade Over Ghostwriting…
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 1 day ago
10.01.19
20 items
Rest In Power: Legendary Opera Singer Jessye Norman…
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close