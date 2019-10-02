Juicy Smolliét AKA Jussie Smollett Maintains Hate Crime Actually Happened

Jussie Smollet, who will probably always be known as “Juicy Smolliét” thanks to Dave Chappelle, is back in the news once again. The former Empire actor maintains that the alleged hate crime in Chicago actually happened.

As captured by The Shade Room, Smollet saw fit to defend himself after YouTube and media personality Derrick Jaxn saw fit to make a joke at the expense of the actor. Jaxn threw shade at Smollett in connection to a TSR story of the young Washington area girl who claimed racist schoolmates cut off her dreadlocks only to retract the story.

Jaxn wrote in his reply “Jussie really is a trendsetter” which prompted a response from Smollet.

Smollet fired back with, “With all due respect brother, y’all can clown me all you want but my story has actually never changed and I haven’t lied about a thing,” Smollett said. “Y’all can continue to be misinformed, internalized sheep, who believe what actual proven liars feed you or you can read the actual docs. Either way, I’mma be alright. I know me and what happened. You don’t. So carry on. All love.”

Okay, then.

It isn’t known if Jaxn has responded to Smollet’s classy clap back.

