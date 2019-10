A bull is loose in West Baltimore after jumping off of a truck Wednesday.

First responders are working to corral the animal.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Bull Loose in West Baltimore Coppin’s Campus [Video] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: