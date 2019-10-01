It’s Lit!: Jordan Peele Lands Five-Year Exclusive Production Partnership With Universal Pictures

Jordan Peele’s winning streak continues. Universal Pictures just announced that it finalized a five-year exclusive production partnership with the visionary director. As part of the deal, Peele’s next two movies in which he will write, produce and direct, will be under the Universal banner.

Speaking on the new partnership, Donna Langley, chairman at Universal Pictures stated:

“Jordan has established himself as a premier voice and original storyteller with global appeal. He is leading a new generation of filmmakers that have found a way to tap into the cultural zeitgeist with groundbreaking content that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. We also share an important goal with Monkeypaw when it comes to increasing representation on-screen in the characters that are portrayed, the stories that are told, and the people who tell them.”

Jordan Peele added:

“It would not have been possible to make Get Out and Us without the endless trust and support we received from Donna Langley and the team at Universal. Their willingness to take risks and their commitment to original content makes them the perfect collaborative partner for Monkeypaw. I couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead.”

This union makes perfect sense with Peele’s first two projects under his Monkeypaw Pictures tentpole and Universal. 2017’s Get Out, and 2019’s Us both were critical and box office hits. Get Out is still holds the record for being the highest-grossing original picture from a writer/director with an original screenplay. Peele would go on to win the Acadamy Award for Best Original Screenplay plus earn nominations for Best Director and Picture. The film’s star Daniel Kaluuya was nominated for the Best Actor category.

Us, Peele’s follow-up to Get Out broke records following its debut earlier this year. When it opened in theaters it quickly had highest-grossing opening ever for an original horror film; the highest-grossing opening ever for an R-rated movie. It also was the highest-grossing opening for a live-action original since 2009’s Avatar. Peele’s next project, a reimagining of the classic horror film Candyman, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) just wrapped production.

We can’t wait to see the product of the deal between Peele and Universal come to fruition.

