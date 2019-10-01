Hundreds of new laws are now in effect in Maryland as of Tuesday.

A large number of them fall under criminal justice and health.

Senate Bill 707, which passed in the 2018 legislative session, bans the sale of bump stocks in Maryland. There will also be penalties for offenses including hate crime threats, solicitation for murder becoming more severe, while gambling is being decriminalized.

Jails are now required to screen all inmates for opioid use disorder. Under Senate Bill 909, healthcare practitioners are responsible for obtaining consent before performing certain bodily exams on patients who are unconscious or under anesthesia.

Age limits have also changed. The smoking age is now 21 years old, up from 18 years old. The minimum age of detention within the Department of Juvenile Services is being raised from 7 to 12-years-old- with exceptions for violent crimes.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

List: These Are The New Laws That Are Now in Effect in Maryland was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: