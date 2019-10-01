CLOSE
The DMV
Fire Breaks Out at Cheesecake Factory in Towson

Baltimore County firefighters responded to a fire at the Cheesecake Factory at the Towson Town Center Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire started in the hood system in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported.

Source: CBS Baltimore

