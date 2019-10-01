Officials say the fire started in the hood system in the kitchen.
No injuries were reported.
See Also: Elderly Woman Killed in Fire at Her Home
See Also: List: These Are The New Laws That Are Now in Effect in Maryland
See Also: Baltimore Cop Fatally Shoots Dog He Says Bit Him, Owner Cries Foul
See Also: Shoppers to Begin Closing Stores Across the Area
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Fire Breaks Out at Cheesecake Factory in Towson was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: