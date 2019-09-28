CLOSE
Kanye West To Drop ‘Jesus Is King’ On The Lord’s Day

Fans of the Chicago superstar were expecting the latest set from Yeezy on Friday (Sept. 27).

On Friday (September 28), Kanye West previewed his upcoming album Jesus Is King for fans in Detroit’s Fox Theatre after the highly-anticipated release didn’t come out as expected. With another listening session today (September 28) and a Sunday Service event in New York, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, promises that the album will release this coming Sunday.

As reported by Billboard, West unveiled the Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience after hosting a Sunday Service event in the Motor City. During the event, West, who was in attendance with Kardashian, played the 10-track album with features from The Clipse, Kenny G and more.

West also previewed two upcoming IMAX films, one related to his Sunday Service, and the other focused on some of his building projects. The news of the album’s official release was unveiled by Kardashian via her Instagram Story feed. A capture of the feed can be seen below courtesy of The Shade Room.

