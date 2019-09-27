Sony & Disney/Marvel Strike A Deal, Spider-Man To Remain In The MCU…For Now

Marvel fans were in their feelings when it was announced that following the mega-successful film Spider-Man: Far From Home, the web-slinger was leaving the MCU. Well, true believers, you can breathe a sigh of relief. It looks like both Sony and Disney/Marvel have put their egos aside for now and Spidey will be back in a third film under the MCU banner.

As part of the new deal, we will get one more Spider-Man film that is set to arrive July 16, 2021. Also, Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker will appear in another Disney/Marvel film which is yet to be determined.

Kevin Feige added:

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

The specifics of the deal have not been revealed, but it is a relief to see that we will get a follow-up to Far From Home which left us with a massive cliffhanger. The split between the two studios came as a shock to many. Mainly because of how fruitful the union between the two entities was. Spider-Man: Homecoming brought in $880.1 million at the box office. It also built off the budding friendship between Holland’s Parker and Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark that began in Captain America: Civil War. Spider-Man would also star the box office blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame which both grossed over $2 billion. His latest adventure on the big screen was no slouch earning $1.1 billion becoming Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time.

Some may see this as a temporary fix, while others will take this deal as progress. Hopefully, this will give Sony and Disney/Marvel more time to come to a sort of agreement that will keep Spider-Man where he rightfully belongs. Who knows, maybe this might mean that Sony’s other Marvel properties like Venom and Morbius will also get worked in as part of future negotiations. We can only dream, right?

