Okurrr: Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks About Her Sexual Self Before Marriage

Many 90s T.V. babies will always love Tia and Tamera Mowry for their hit sitcom Sister, Sister. Since the show ended in 1999, some things have remained the same with the two stars, while other things have definitely changed.

On Tamera’s end, she’s still managed to maintain a wholesome image, but in a grown, sophisticated way. Don’t get me wrong, Tia still makes content with family in mind (shout out to Family Reunion on Netflix), but Tamera tends to lean on the conservative side when it comes to ideals such as saving it before marriage and creating a family unit.

However, whatever conservative veil Tamera might have was lifted on an episode of The Real this week. In one segment, which featured guest host Amanda Seales, Tamera discussed how she learned about pleasure before she met her husband Adam Housley.

“I’m really embarrassed,” Tamera started before Loni Love shouted, “Hit me!”

Then Tamera went into it:

“So as you know, I’ve waited a really long time to have sex. But the thing is, is I knew what I liked and what I wanted because I can remember reading a magazine, actually it was ESSENCE, and it was about you know, sex education, pleasing yourself, and knowing what pleases you and what you like. So even though I wasn’t having sex I knew what I liked so I was in touch with myself. So, you know, once I got married with Adam and all of that, I knew what I wanted.”

Well, alright Miss Mowry-Housley.

Loni then pointed out that knowing what pleases you is important “because a lot of women don’t know what an orgasm is.”

Tamera responded by further explaining, “You learn about the g-spot, obviously. Learn how to find it. Mhm. Then you learn that you can have an orgasm two ways. One outside and then penetration. So once I knew where those spots were I was like…I swear to God I’m so embarrassed. You know, when Adam and I got together I was like ‘No, no, no babe, oh right here, right here’ and he liked that. That honesty, you guys, we’ve been married for almost nine years. He always pleases me first. I’m always first.”

Peep Tamera’s sex education below.

Back in 2013, Tamera revealed that she didn’t lose her virginity until she was 29.

“I don’t know how to explain this. I’m religious, so I waited until I was 29 to lose my virginity,” she said. “You may not understand this [but] I did it, then I felt guilty, then I became celibate until I got married.”

Now the mother of two is happily married to journalist Adam Housley, and she’s letting him know what she wants and how she wants it.

We not mad Tamera!

Okurrr: Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks About Her Sexual Self Before Marriage was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: