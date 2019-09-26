Alfredas Movie Review: “Abominable”

Russ Parr
| 09.26.19
Dismiss

After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

Alfredas Movie Review: “Abominable” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Motown Records Founder Berry Gordy Announces Retirement [Video]
 12 hours ago
09.26.19
Jim Jones & Chrissy Lose NJ Mansion To…
 12 hours ago
09.26.19
Beyoncé Dubs Blue Ivy “A Cultural Icon” In…
 18 hours ago
09.26.19
Taraji P. Henson Doesn’t Want Bridesmaids For Her…
 21 hours ago
09.26.19
Oprah Opens Up About Her Bad Case Of…
 21 hours ago
09.26.19
“Born Again” MAGA Enthusiast Kanye West Reportedly Will…
 2 days ago
09.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close