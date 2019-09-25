CLOSE
Russ Parr
Russ Rant: This Is History Being Made

We are living in a time that our great grand kids will read about in their textbooks. Russ calls yesterday a Historic day because it was the day that it became clear that a sitting president is likely headed for impeachment. Even though the White House is trying to silence and downplay the whistleblower, Russ believes the information will still come out. This all started when Trump tired to force the new president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son. Donald Trump used the power of the presidential office to try to bully the Ukraine. He also denied aid to the Ukrainian which directly helps Russia, where Trump’s friend is President. This is crazy, but we have to watch out for the “republicans beginning to jump ship,” Russ says.

