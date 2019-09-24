Despite All Of Her Famous Friends, Taraji P. Henson Doesn’t Want A Bridal Party For Her Spring Wedding

Actress Taraji P. Henson is excited about saying “I do” to fiancé Kelvin Hayden next year, but she isn’t interested in dealing with all of the stress that comes with planning a wedding, and that includes trying to wrangle together a bridal party.

During an interview with The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert late last week, the 49-year-old Empire star shared that she’s letting her wedding planner figure out everything, and to make things as simple and fun as possible, she and Kelvin are opting out of having bridesmaids and groomsmen on their big day.

“I don’t do samples, don’t send me swatches,” she said about the planning process. “I told my wedding planner, make it pretty, fun, make sure the food is good, and a bomb DJ.”

“No bridal party,” she added. “I’m not a bridezilla. Please, I just want to say my vows in front of the people I love, eat good food and have fun [laughs]. That’s it!”

Taraji announced her engagement to her former NFL-playing beau in May 2018. And while she won’t have bridesmaids, she told us months after she said yes to Kelvin’s proposal, which famous girlfriends she plans on inviting. They included Mary J. Blige, Regina King, Angie Martinez, and her Hidden Figures co-stars Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe.

Other details that have been shared by the star about her big day include that the nuptials will take place on April 4, and she will be wearing a custom Vera Wang gown. Going along with her hands-off way of handling wedding planning, she’s going about the design of her dress the same way.

“I trust Vera!” she told Extra at the Emmys on Sunday. “That’s why I had her make the dress — I don’t have to lose sleep. I know she’s going to have me look beautiful.”

