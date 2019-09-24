CLOSE
What To Know For National Voter Registration Day

With the 2020 election coming up, voter registration is about to be in full swing. Why not take advantage with National Voter Registration Day?

The day was created in 2012, dedicated to “create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities” for thousands of Americans thanks to an online campaign and volunteers who “hit the streets” in a coordinated event, per the National Voter Registration Day site. It’s a massive effort to register voters before the upcoming elections in November.

#NationalVoterRegistrationDay isn’t just some viral campaign. Plenty of companies from Facebook to MTV and a host of others are all in hoping to get people registered and have their vote heard. If you’ve been to Facebook recently, you’ll notice the counter at the top of the page as over 800,000 voters used National Voter Registration Day to register to vote last year across all 50 states.

Here’s how you can check and see if you’re registered to vote. Go to https://iwillvote.com/ and you can also search for an event in your area.

Also, if you need to know which states allow you to register online to be able to vote, click here.

