CLOSE
movies
HomeMovies

A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening

Alright, can we slow down with the remakes and the reboots?

According to Deadline, Barry Michael Cooper’s classic crime movie New Jack City is getting a reboot at Warner Bros. There’s no director slated to helm the project but Snowfall fans will be happy because writer Malcolm M. Mays is attached to write the script. And you know Snowfall is arguably the best show on TV, right?

The original movie dropped in 1991 with Mario Van Peebles directing and starred Wesley SnipesIce-TChris RockFlavor FlavAllen Payne and more. It spawned classic characters such as Nino Brown and featured Snipes’ Nino Brown as a NYC drug lord during the height of the crack era and Ice-T’s detective going undercover to infiltrate it. Remember The Carter? Remember Rock-a-bye-baby? Remember “Am I my brother’s keeper?” Yeah, that classic.

But here’s the question – are you down for a reboot of New Jack City? Sound off on social media.

RELATED: Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For The Upcoming ‘Blade’ Reboot

RELATED: Aaron McGruder Returning For Upcoming Reboot Of ‘The Boondocks’

A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Terrence Howard Says He’s Going To Build The…
 18 hours ago
09.24.19
Postmates Driver Lizzo Accused Of Stealing Expensive Eats…
 22 hours ago
09.24.19
Man Drowns While Proposing To His Girlfriend Underwater…
 23 hours ago
09.24.19
Teairra Mari Fries 50 Cent On Instagram Over…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
Kevin Hart’s Trainer & Driver From Car Accident…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
Taraji P. Henson Shows Off Her Natural Twist-Out…And…
 4 days ago
09.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close