Antonio Brown Reenrolls in College After “Stepping Away” From The NFL

A talent as bright as Antonio Brown isn’t easy to come by.

Despite his attitude, Brown was a sure Hall of Famer as long as he kept performing. However, as much as he created highlight-reel worthy moments, he created controversy as well. As of last week, the New England Patriots are the second team to release Brown within one month, after his deal with the Oakland Raiders came to a dramatic end. Soon after signing with the Patriots, sexual assault allegations against the receiver came to the light. A former trainer accused Brown of assaulting her, claims that were denied by Brown.

His denial did not stop the Patriots from cutting him from their roster soon after the allegations surfaced. It didn’t take long for it to dawn on Brown that his career in the NFL was over. In his opinion, the league owners have an unfair advantage when it comes to honoring or voiding contracts that players should have as well. On one hand, I agree with Brown who represents the fact that these teams wouldn’t generate the billions of dollars they make if it weren’t for the Black and brown players who attract the dollars. Still, when you own the team you do have the right to make whatever roster decisions you wish as long as those decisions are in accordance with the law and league rules. In the midst of the final moments of Brown’s fall from grace he did the expected, he started pointing fingers.

After announcing that he was leaving the NFL for good, Brown tweeted about other figures within the league who faced sexual misconduct allegations, broadcaster and former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe and his former quarterback in Pittsburgh, Ben Roethlisberger. He also took a shot at Patriots owner Robert Kraft for being charged with soliciting prostitution at a Florida spa according to NBC News.

The NFL says that Brown is currently an unrestricted free agent, and placement on the “Commissioner’s exempt list” — in essence being placed on paid leave — was not appropriate at this time.

While no one is sure if he’ll ever get a chance to play in the NFL, he’s decided to spend his newly found free time by taking classes at Central Michigan University.

Prayers up to the professor that has to read AB’s English essays pic.twitter.com/dYmim2NvaM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 23, 2019

Antonio Brown Reenrolls in College After “Stepping Away” From The NFL was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: