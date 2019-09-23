Lonzo Ball Reveals First Reaction To Getting Traded To The Pelicans & Talks Relationship With Dad: “We’re Still Not Really Talking”

We found out during an interview that Lonzo Ball learned via twitter from his manager D-Mo that he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Now, thanks to the most recent episode of Ball in the Family we can see Lonzo’s reaction to the news on camera. During the episode you can see Lonzo in the car with D-Mo, when he informs Lonzo that Adrian Wojnarowski made a tweet that the deal has essentially been confirmed at this point.

The news comes around the 9:39 mark in the clip below.

Lonzo found out shortly after that he was going to be headed to New Orleans with Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart. Lonzo will also join former teammate Julius Randle, who was acquired by the Pelicans in an unrelated transaction.

The only major issue Lonzo had with the trade was that he had just closed on a new home in the Los Angeles area days before the trade was completed.

After the trade was announced Brandon Ingram took time to call Lonzo. Ingram seemed excited about the trade to NOLA. “I’m excited though, bro,” Lonzo told Ingram. “We going to be straight.”

During Lonzo’s confessional on Ball in the Family, he expressed a similar sentiment that he has made in public appearances since the trade.

“I was kind of excited, honestly. I kind of figured someone was going to get moved soon enough,” Ball told ESPN. “I knew Anthony Davis wanted to come bad. Anytime you can get a guy like that, you are going to have to do what you have to do to get him. So I was kind of already just waiting for it, honestly, and I was happy to go with two guys I am comfortable with in B.I. [Brandon Ingram] and JHart [Josh Hart]. I am excited to see what we can do.”

In a recent interview with Andrew Joseph of USA TODAY Sports’ For The Win, Lonzo admitted that he isn’t on the best of terms with his father LaVar right now.

“I don’t know. We’re still not really talking. Our relationship is not how it’s been in the past. So, we’re not really talking too much right now. I really don’t know how he feels. But I know he wants just the best for me. He should be happy. I don’t know,” ,” Lonzo explained.

A new episode of Ball in the Family comes out every Sunday.

