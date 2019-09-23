CLOSE
NFL Rookie Pays For Funeral Of Indiana HS Football Player Who Drowned

Texans rookie Lonnie Johnson Jr. is already making big plays on the field but the Indiana native is making an even bigger play off of it.

The cornerback announced that he wanted to cover the funeral costs of a teenager from his hometown of Gary, Indiana who tragically died in a drowning accident.

14-year-old Curtis Walton, Jr. a football player from Gary was found unresponsive at the bottom of a swimming pool at Calumet New Tech High School earlier this month. He and his teammates had gone to the pool to cool off after a hot practice. Sadly after he was transported to the hospital, Walton passed away.

Johnson heard about Walton’s death via social media and reached out to the family.

“I wanted to help a family in need and give back to my city any way I could,” Johnson said. “It was hard growing up there—I’ve seen a lot of things and lost people close to me, so I know what the Walton family is going through. I was just trying to give back out of the kindness of my heart.”

