CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: Antonio Brown Has A Point

Antonio Brown was cut from the New England Patriots on Friday after yet another sexual assault allegation. Russ points out that they didn’t care about his “luggage” when they signed him, but since there’s more coming out they can’t handle it. Brown actually made a good point when he pointed out that Patriots owner Robert Kraft is currently under investigation and still running the team. And Big Ben who was his QB for years only got suspended for 4 games after his sexual assault allegations. Russ says that we’re sadly at a point where guys are saying “my sexual assault accusations isn’t as bad as yours.”

Russ Rant: Antonio Brown Has A Point was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Teairra Mari Fries 50 Cent On Instagram Over…
 2 days ago
09.21.19
Kevin Hart’s Trainer & Driver From Car Accident…
 2 days ago
09.21.19
Taraji P. Henson Shows Off Her Natural Twist-Out…And…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
Czarface Partners With Bent Water Brewing For Don…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
Hidden Documents Reveal University of Texas Created Blueprint…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close