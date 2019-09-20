CLOSE
Say What? Lala Anthony Is Guilty Of This Beauty Faux Pas

"Power" Final Season World Premiere

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The lifestyle of a Hollywood star like Lala Anthony is a busy one. From filming projects, stepping out for press appearances, working on her fashion line and juggling the full-time job as a mom, it’s all quite the whirlwind. So, while the star is known for her amazing beauty and fashion moves, it’s not that surprising that she is guilty of one of the biggest makeup faux pas.

As a matter of fact, we are all guilty of it, but knowing that Lala also forgets to take off her makeup at night lets us know that celebrities are just like us. In a recent interview with ESSENCE, the Power actress revealed that sometimes she’s so tired that removing the day’s makeup can become a low priority.

“I was so tired last night,” Lala shares with ESSENCE. “I woke up and Ashley was in the room. She said ‘you didn’t take your makeup off from last night?’ But I was so tired, but I’m not advising that,” she said. “I got to get better at it.”

She continued, “I have to do a better job at my skincare routine. My best friend, Kelly Rowland, is the master at all of that,” she said. “She’s constantly sending me products and every time we FaceTime, she has a mask on and then a whole beauty light or an LED light on her face. I haven’t gotten that far yet but I want to encourage all my people to make sure you do wash your face every night and take all the makeup off.”

And she is absolutely right! Failing to take off your makeup at night can result in dirt and debris clogging your pores and forming blemishes. You always run the risk of your complexion appearing dull, getting an infection, developing a rash and even breaking down your skin barrier and prematurely aging your skin.

Are you also guilty of not removing your makeup before bedtime? Let us know in the comment section down below!

[caption id="attachment_3026692" align="alignleft" width="851"] Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty[/caption]   We've all heard the saying that popular saying "Black don't crack," but a recent study found that cultural myth is an actual fact! According to a report published in JAMA Facial Plastics in April, researchers found that because our bones are denser and don't break as easy compared to white people, our faces have better structural support for longer. Translation: We have more youthful-looking skin for longer. This is why we can be 40-years-old and look like we just got out of college! So to celebrate this science (and our infinite magic), from Angela Bassett to Sade to Gabrielle Union, here are 31 famous sistas that continue to prove that are truly youthful magic regardless of our age.

Say What? Lala Anthony Is Guilty Of This Beauty Faux Pas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

