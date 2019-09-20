CLOSE
Rep. Cummings Misses Hearing Due To Medical Procedure

The United States Capitol building at night in Washington DC, USA.

Source: Prasit photo / Getty

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings says his doctors expect him to return to work in about a week after a medical procedure.

Cummings missed a hearing on Thursday in Washington relating to statehood for the District of Columbia due to the procedure.

In a statement, Cummings did not elaborate on the procedure.

 

Rep. Cummings Misses Hearing Due To Medical Procedure was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

