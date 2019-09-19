It’s been almost a decade since Guru (R.I.P) of the legendary Hip-Hop rapper/producer tandem Gang Starr passed away. And though he left behind a legacy that the heads truly appreciate, we wouldn’t object to the release of some new material that Gifted Universal Rhymes Unlimited and DJ Premier might’ve kept in the vault.

Luckily for us, that just might come to pass.

This past Tuesday (Sep. 17) the OG Hip-Hop super-producer took to Twitter to tease fans about a new project when he posted “I WONDER WHAT PEOPLE WOULD SAY IF I RELEASED A NEW…”

I WONDER WHAT PEOPLE WOULD SAY IF I RELEASED A NEW… — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) September 17, 2019

Though no one knew exactly what he was referring to, many a head began to speculate that he was referring to an unreleased Gang Starr track or two. Little did we know that he was teasing an entire project that he and Guru might’ve laid down before they parted ways in the early 00’s. In new post he again teased such a project with the help of Nas in a video which features the voice of the QB King asking him about the rumored release.

Make it happen, Premier!

Unless you’re a Millennial that grew up on mumble rap and bubblegum rap, you know the kind of classics that Gang Starr are responsible for. From Hard To Earn to Moment of Truth, DJ Premier and Guru released some of the hardest and head-bopping material this side of the hemisphere. Imagine what kind of joints Premo might have stashed in the chamber from the golden era of Hip-Hop.

No word on when the rumored project may see the light of day but best believe if and when it does drop you can expect to hear us old heads bumping brand new Gang Starr tracks like it’s the 1990’s again.

DJ Premier Teases A Brand New Gang Starr Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: