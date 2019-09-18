Kierra Sheard, Chance The Rapper Perform ‘I Got You’ On Jimmy Kimmel Live! [WATCH]

Kierra Sheard, Chance The Rapper Perform 'I Got You' On Jimmy Kimmel Live! [WATCH]

Chance The Rapper and Kierra Sheard teamed up for a vibrant, energetic performance of “I Got You (Always and Forever)” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

The Chicago native has always been heavily influenced by gospel music and he has not been shy about his faith, so it is no surprise to see him on stage with the gospel star.

However, Sheard also co-wrote the upbeat track which includes features from Ari Lennox and En Vogue as well. We love to see Sheard getting her shine and hope that she earned a few new fans from Chance’s and Kimmel’s respective huge fan bases.

Chance’s debut album “The Big Day” was released on July 26, 2019.

Watch the performance below:

 

Finding Ashley Stewart 2017

The & Now: Kierra Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

The & Now: Kierra Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The & Now: Kierra Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

The & Now: Kierra Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Kierra Sheard grew up in a family that was all about singing for the Lord. She is the daughter of Karen Clark-Sheard who is a member The Clark Sisters. As a gospel artist Kierra Sheard continues to take us all the way to church when we listen to her sing. Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). With her beautiful voice and stylish looks we just can't get enough of Kierra Sheard! Check out some photos of her below!

