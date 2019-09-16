CLOSE
The DMV
Former “The Wire” Actor, Prisoner Escapes From Good Samaritan Hospital

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Christopher Clanton Sr. – who officials say escaped police custody after being taken to an area hospital for a checkup – is a former actor from the popular show “The Wire.”

Clanton played the role of Savino Bratton on The Wire.

He was arrested on Sept. 12, 2019, in the northeast district for violating a protective order.

Source:Fox Baltimore

Former “The Wire” Actor, Prisoner Escapes From Good Samaritan Hospital was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

