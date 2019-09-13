CLOSE
Flash Back: This Old Video Of Keke Wyatt & Ron Poindexter Gave Us Chills

You gotta love social media. 

I was scrolling through Instagram and came across a reposted video from Ron Poindexter that literally gave me chills. It was an old video of him and Keke Wyatt singing “He Touched Me” in between a soundcheck. 

As far as I can remember, “He Touched Me” was a song written by Bill Gaither in 1963 but it’s been covered by many gospel singers and churches alike. 

This spin Keke Wyatt and Ron Poindexter put on it though? WOW. 

Close