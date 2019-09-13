CLOSE
Gospel Radio Awards To Honor Mary Mary & Tye Tribbett In 2020

Mary Mary is going to be recognized for their contributions to gospel music in an upcoming award show! 

Next year, the 4th Annual Gospel Radio Awards will honor Erica and Tina Campbell, along with Tye Tribett, with “icon” awards during a live taping on March 9, 2020 in Rockford, IL.

The television network the award show will appear on is still pending, but Michelle Williams and Todd Dulaney have been confirmed to host! The roster for the night also includes appearances by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kierra Sheard, Karen Clark Sheard, Travis Greene, Kelontae Gavin, The Walls Group, Virtue, Koryn Hawthorne, Latice Crawford and other surprise guests. 

Stay tuned, and for more information, click here.

