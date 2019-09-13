Report: Derrius Guice To Miss 6-8 Weeks

Skins Running Back Derrius Guice will miss 6-8 Weeks with a Torn Meniscus. Guice tore his meniscus in the 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.

Guice took to Twitter after his procedure

Then went to Instagram to let the fans know he will be back

Redskins will look to Adrian Peterson to start, one week after he was a healthy scratch versus the Eagles.

Source: ESPN

