HUD Secretary Ben Carson has been cleared of misconduct allegations stemming from the 2017 purchase of a $31,561 dining table set for his office, according to an inspector general’s report.
The inspector general found that Carson left the matter of purchasing furniture to members of his staff to handle, “in consultation with his wife, who provided stylistic input after the Department decided to purchase new furniture.”
Source:Fox Baltimore
Ben Carson Reacts To Being Cleared Of Wrongful Spending At HUD was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com