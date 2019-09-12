Actress Melissa Joan Hart Reflects On Mission Trip To Zambia, Says Praying Was Favorite Highlight

Actress Melissa Joan Hart has revealed special details about her mission trip to Zambia with World Vision USA.

Hart took to Instagram to share a lengthy post about the trip. In the post, she shared a few images and revealed that praying with native Zambians were some of the best moments on the trip.

She wrote:

“My absolute favorite moment in Zambia this month was our first prayer with the families in Moyo AP. Sitting on a hillside with our new friends, feeling the hot breeze across my cheek with my eyes closed listening to the Tonga translation of the words the family prayed over everyone there. Everywhere we went we were met with dancing first and prayer next. The prayers consisted mainly of “thank you God for bringing our visitors from so far away just to see us and know us. And bless our time together. And bless @worldvisionusa for the work they do in our village”. We would usually end the visit with a prayer Mark or I would say blessing the people with health, crops of plenty and strong livestock. It was a magical time all around. And the dancing to the drums was incredible everywhere we went. Video to come!”

The former childhood star, who now stars on the Netflix show “No Good Nick”, also revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the hardest moment on the trip was meeting a young child named Maria. She explained, “She had gone maybe the first year of her life with really bad nutrition, and now she’s three years old and still the size of a 1-year-old.”

Hart hopes her trip will inspire others to help in some way. Whether it is doing a mission trip, sponsoring a child or sending over much-needed items that can help families in Zambia.

