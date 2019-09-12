CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Kevin Durant Is Back To Responding To Fans On Social Media… Sans Burner Account

NBA 2K20 Launch Party

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Kevin Durant is easily one of the best NBA players in the game today. His ability to shoot the ball, mixed with his ball-handling and defensive versatility at 7 feet is something we have never seen before in the league.

One thing that notably separates KD from his peers is his perceived sensitivity to what the public, and average fans think, and say about him on social media. There are countless instances where KD is seen emotionally responding to fans on Twitter, Instagram, and even responding to personal DMs from players.

If you’re responding to fans at the rate of which KD is, that means you’re likely taking in EVERYTHING fans are saying, and picking and choosing when to respond.

It has gotten so bad as far as KD having to “defend” himself that he has reportedly created burner accounts to defend his honor so he could escape the criticism that people would give him for responding to randoms.

In the most recent incident, KD went back and forth with a fan about whether or not he cares about being the greatest of all time, and what it really means to be the greatest of all time.

Durant admits he does not have a desire to be the GOAT. But has mentioned before that he does want to win numerous championships.

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Best Sneakers Of The 2017-18 NBA Season

12 photos Launch gallery

Best Sneakers Of The 2017-18 NBA Season

Continue reading Best Sneakers Of The 2017-18 NBA Season

Best Sneakers Of The 2017-18 NBA Season

Kevin Durant Is Back To Responding To Fans On Social Media… Sans Burner Account was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Videos
Latest
Comeback Season: ‘Girlfriends’ Cast To Reunite & ‘Black…
 13 hours ago
09.13.19
Popeyes Has People Rolling Their Eyes Over Their…
 14 hours ago
09.13.19
Say What? Black Woman Denied Pedicure For Being…
 15 hours ago
09.13.19
Another One!: Baby #2 is On the Way…
 16 hours ago
09.13.19
NoJulz: Big Boi Casually Brushes Off YesJulz Outkast…
 17 hours ago
09.13.19
SMH: Jack In The Box Drive-Thru Employee Fired…
 17 hours ago
09.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close