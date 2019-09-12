SMH: Jack In The Box Drive-Thru Employee Fired For Mocking Deaf Woman & Refusing To Serve Her

A deaf woman in California was both mocked and refused service by an employee at Jack in the Box after she passed the speaker at the drive-thru and went directly to the service window to place her order.

ReVae Arnaud-Jensen explained why she was unable to use the drive-thru’s speaker and then attempted to give her order to the employee directly on August 31 – which is when she was berated by the worker. Her son, Malachi Jensen, eventually started to film the interaction. He told NBC News that he began to record because the interaction is a “common problem” faced by deaf people.

The video was shared by Arnaud-Jensen on her Facebook page and shows her attempting to explain to the Jack in the Box worker that she is deaf. She can be heard saying, “I can’t hear” and “you’re discriminating.”

In response, the worker said, “I don’t care. … Go. Go. Go. Go.” At one point, the employee told the customer to “shut up.”

At the end of the video, Arnaud-Jensen tried to simply place her order again. The Jack in the Box employee then seemingly mocks her sign language, laughs, and shuts the drive-thru window in her face.

Malachi says he and his mother sat outside the restaurant for two hours until they were finally given their order.

“It was my first time seeing an employee acting like that, and honestly I was very shocked. I felt pretty mad too because deaf people very often get treated differently,” he told NBC News.

Jack in the Box ended up issuing a statement to Yahoo Lifestyle on the incident, saying the following: “We do not tolerate the mistreatment of any customers and expect employees to follow all training procedures, be respectful, courteous and accommodating to all guests,” the company said. “After a thorough investigation of the incident and direct contact with the local franchise owner, we understand the employee in the video has been terminated.”

