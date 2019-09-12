4 Injured After Small Plane Crashes ON U.S. Route 50 In Bowie

Four people were injured when a small plane went down on Route 50 in Bowie, Maryland. Reports suggest that the pilot was attempting to land but misjudged his landing.

The plane hit at least one car on the eastbound lanes of Route 50. In all, the two people in the plane and two in the car were injured. None of the injuries car considered life-threatening.

#pgfd Units on scene of plane crash EB Rt 50 at Freestate Airport. 4 individuals currently being evaluated for injuries. pic.twitter.com/pEwa6ewDVn — PGFD PIO (@PGFDNews) September 12, 2019

The two passengers from the car were transported to the hospital with their minor injuries while the adult passengers from the plane refused attention.

Authorities have closed the to left lanes on eastbound Route 50 are closed and one lane on westbound Route 50 is closed.

Source: WBALTV.com

