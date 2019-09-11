Doctor’s Orders: Virgil Abloh Will Not Be At Fashion Week

It seems the pressures of dropping winning collections quarter over quarter have gotten to one of fashion’s brightest stars. Virgil Abloh is taking a breather during one of the industry’s biggest moments.

Page Six is reporting that man behind OFF-WHITE will not be attending New York Fashion Week. Abloh detailed his decision in a recent interview with Vogue Magazine. “I’m shifting gears,” he revealed when explaining that he noticed in August all the international travel was starting to take a wear on his body. Naturally he went to the doctor and they prescribed him some much needed downtime.

“I was just tired, so I went to the doctor. Ultimately, everything is fine, but the doctor told me ‘this pace that you’ve sort of pushed your body — to fly all these miles, do all these different projects — is not good for your health.’”

But hypebeasts should not be alarmed as the Chicago native plans to continue working; but remotely. “Essentially I’m working from home for the next three months, and in large part all my marketing events I’m cancelling” he explained.

While he will no be at NYFW in person he feels his vision will be brought to life as he expected for both labels. “My Off-White team is equipped to handle this, and my Louis Vuitton team is expert-level. The shows will go on.”

In closing he made it clear that his zen approach is going to keep him on his path regardless of where he is stationed. “Being busy isn’t working. But I’m using this as I do everything else, as a way to propel me forward.”

