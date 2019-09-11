After Being Accused of Rape By His Former Trainer, The NFL Might Put Antonio Brown on The Commissioner’s Exempt List

NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown has made more headlines in these past nine months of the year, than he arguably has his entire career, and the mind-blowing thing is, he hasn’t even suited up in this calendar year.

He has been in the news for everything from beefing with Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, to being traded to the Oakland Raiders, to having frost bitten feet, to being released by the Raiders before every playing a game. The AB drama has been nonstop.

The most recent reasons he has made the news are a bit more serious.

According to a civil lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida, Antonio Brown has been accused of sexual assault, and rape of his former trainer, Britney Taylor.

According to the New York Times, Taylor claims that Antonio Brown sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions over the past two years of them working together.

The first incident supposedly occurred in June of 2017, when AB supposed exposed his private areas during a workout and kissed Taylor without her consent. The second incident occurred while she was at his home in Miami. The plaintiff says she was watching a church service on her iPad when AB suddenly ejaculated on her back, all while she was completely unaware. Taylor reports that she felt immediate disgust and expressed so directly towards Brown. He responded with “Oh B’, you know, I’m sorry,” before he promptly left the room, and later bragged about the incident in profane text messages.

Taylor said she stopped working with Brown following the first two assaults, but later changed her mind and agreed to work with him again with the assertion that the acts would stop. According to Taylor, the attacks did not stop.

In May of 2019, Brown allegedly forced Taylor onto a bed in his Miami home, and forcibly raped her. Taylor made valiant efforts to stop, and resist him, but she says he was “too strong and physically overpowered her.” She allegedly pleaded with him the entire time to stop, with no avail. She left his house and went to her hotel following the incident.

The next days Taylor returned to Brown’s house to recover her personal items before leaving town when she arrived at the house, Taylor told Brown they needed to discuss what happened the previous night. Brown supposedly responded, “you made me feel like a real rapist.”

According to the lawsuit, Taylor made attempts to block the assaults from her memories, however, the traumatic experience became so overwhelming she began to suffer frequent panic attacks, contemplated suicide, and struggled to fall asleep, and stay asleep.

Darren Heitner, Antonio Brown’s attorney, Darren Heitner, has denied the allegations in a statement. “Antonio Brown will leave no stone unturned and will aggressively defend himself, including exercising all of his rights in countersuits,” Heitner wrote.

Brown recently signed a one year contract with the New England Patriots. They offered a statement, but there is no clarity on whether he will miss games or not.

