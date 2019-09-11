During last week’s episode of HBO’s The Shop, there was an interaction between Kevin Hart and Lil Nas X that made the LGBTQ community a little uneasy. However, Lil Nas X says he is “not mad” about the exchange with Hart.

While Lil Nas X spoke with Hoodrich Radio, he was asked about his decision to come out with an inspiring message on the last day of pride month this year. During his explanation, Nas mentioned that he was a little timid and scared to come out. That’s when Hart interrupted and said “scared of what?”

The interruption and the comment was later interpreted by social media as being dismissive.

.@lilnasx speaks the truth about his choice to come out while at the top. More of The Shop on @HBO now! pic.twitter.com/wETNaPUU5t — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 4, 2019

“No, I’m not mad at Kevin Hart, a lot of situations like that, I don’t try to get into that,” Nas told TMZ. “I don’t try to get into these situations because online I’m just here to be funny and laugh, I’m not trying to put nothing in, I’m not trying to say anything, because if you say anything your words get twisted then you have to say something about that and then you have to say something about that. Just on and on. So I don’t even try to get into anything, really. But no, I’m not mad at Kevin Hart.

Nas added that just because he is not mad at Hart doesn’t mean that others don’t have right to be mad at Hart.

Read more.

Lil Nas X Says He’s Not Upset with Kevin Hart was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: