Denny’s Is Headed On An HBCU Tour

Tom is proud to call Denny’s a TJMS Partner because they share in his vision. John Miller, Denny’s President & CEO, takes great pride in working with Tom and the TJMS. One passion that they share is benefiting HBCUs and their students.

2019 is the seventh year of the Denny’s Hungry for Education program and they’re “going on the road this year” to a number of HBCU’s Tour Miller says.

As part of the Hungry for Education Scholarship Program, Denny’s will be awarding over $200,000 in scholarships this year to high school and college students who apply this fall. During each stop on the HBCU Tour, Denny’s also will provide $500 meal scholarships to four high school students and four college students, totaling $4,000 at each college stop.

Visit Dennyshungryfireducation.com to apply for scholarships.

